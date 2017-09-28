Police: Toddler shoots 2 other children at Michigan day care

By Published:

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police say a toddler accidentally shot and injured two other children at a home daycare facility in suburban Detroit.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has revealed the toddler “accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged” about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday.

The wounded children both are believed to be 3 years old. They have been hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Haddad says the gun was kept in the Dearborn home, west of Detroit. Several other children were at the home at the time of the shooting. Those children were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one has been charged.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s