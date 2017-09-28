Richmond hit-and-run leaves 3-year-old in critical condition, driver at large



RICHMOND (KRON)– Richmond police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run on Wednesday that left a 3-year-old boy in critical condition.

According to police, around 11:30 a.m. officers arrived at the scene in the 2700 block of MacDonald Avenue and found the young boy lying in the street with his mother crying over him.

The child’s mother was trying to place him in the car when he managed to escape and darted out into traffic, police said.

The suspect was driving a Smart car and continued westbound on MacDonald Avenue and northbound on 23rd Street.

He is in stable but critical condition at a nearby hospital.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Smart car with a black colored roof and a black stripe on the doors, officers said. The car should have damage to the front bumper area.

