ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A 17-year-old girl in Rohnert Park was held up at knifepoint during a home invasion robbery on Wednesday night, and it will be a long time until the shock and terror wear off for her.

At around 7 p.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old boy broke into a home on Meadow Pines Avenue, thinking no one was home.

But someone was in the house.

A 17-year-old girl, who ran upstairs, locked herself in a bathroom and called police as soon as she realized the man was inside.

Police say the suspect eventually broke down the bathroom door and held the girl at knifepoint.

He then tried to run away when he found out police were outside. He was arrested a short time later.

“Who knows what his reaction was going to be if he felt like either she was not in contact with law enforcement at the time, or if he didn’t think he was going to be able to escape,” Commander Aaron Johnson said.

That wasn’t even the first crime committed by the suspect on Thursday.

Police also found items reported stolen from two car burglaries earlier that day at Sonoma State University stuffed in his backpack.

Investigators say the suspect told detectives he chose the house because it looked dark and secluded.

The girl survived, physically unharmed.

