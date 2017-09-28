ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A Rohnert Park YMCA teacher’s aid was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sending lewd matter to a minor and having child porn, police said.

The investigation started when the mother of a 12-year-old Arkansas boy found naked photos of an adult on his phone, police said. The mother told Arkansas sheriff’s deputies the photos were coming from someone in Rohnert Park.

Detectives then arrested 21-year-old Ashley Zimmer at her home.

Police found Zimmer met the boy on Xbox Live in mid-August. She then traded photos with the victim, police said, using Instagram, Snapchat, Xbox Live, and a text-messaging app used to share pictures.

Zimmer told police she thought the victim was 14 because of his profile.

Zimmer works at both Richard Crane and Penngrove School YMCA programs, police said. Police said she denies the allegations.

Police say she is also a babysitter for young kids and advertised through care.com.

No children appear to be at risk, police said.

