(KSEE) — Another massive rockslide happened at El Capitan on Thursday afternoon, and at least one person was hurt.
A rockslide on the mountain Wednesday killed one person and injured another.
This comes a day after a slab dropped from El Capitan, killing a British climber and injuring a second.
Ken Yager of the Yosemite Climbing Association said Thursday’s rock fall was larger than the one a day before on the iconic rock formation.
Yager says he witnessed a large cloud of dust and heard sirens. Images show a huge plume of smoke in the wake of the rock fall. He says traffic on a road near the base of El Capitan has stopped.
No other information was immediately available.
