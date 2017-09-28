RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For National Coffee Day, which is Friday, Sheetz and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are offering free coffee.

Sheetz’s Coffee Day offer is a free Pumpkin Pie Latte of any size to all customers who order through the Sheetz app.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend, offering free coffee until Sunday. Customers can enjoy any sized hot brewed or small iced premium blend coffee at participating Krispy Kreme shops.

Counter Culture Coffee, based in Durham, will also be celebrating National Coffee Day with a free tasting at 10 a.m. Friday at their headquarters. They will also be participating in the “Night of 1,000 Pours” event that will raise money for charity. Their headquarters are located at 812 Maitland Ave.

In addition to the events, anyone who posts on Instagram and tags #nationalcoffeeday and @counterculturecoffee will be eligible to win a free three-month subscription to their coffee.

