Student stabbed at San Jose high school

SAN JOSE (KRON)– A San Jose high school student was stabbed Thursday morning, police said.
According to the San Jose Police Department, the stabbing happened around 9:00 a.m. at Overfelt High School located at 1835 Cunningham Ave.
Responding officers found a teen suffering from least one stab wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.
The suspect, also a teen, was taken into custody without incident.
Officers are investigating the motive surrounding the stabbing.
