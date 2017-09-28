Suspect killed by police on I-80 in Emeryville ID’d

EMERYVILLE (KRON)–The suspect who was shot and killed by police on Interstate 80 in Emeryville was identified by police Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect, 45-year-old Demilo Trayuon Hodge of San Leandro, was wanted for a 2015 homicide in Fairfield.

VIDEO: Standoff ends in deadly shooting of homicide suspect on I-80 in Emeryville

On Wednesday, police tried to pull Hodge over, but he failed to yield.

He led police on a chase which ended a the MacArthur Maze near Powell Street, officers said.

Police surrounded the car and said they attempted to negotiate with Hodge, but he exited his vehicle and started shooting.

Officers returned fire, killing him.

