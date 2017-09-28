The World According to Gary: Hugh Hefner, leader of the sexual revolution, dies at 91



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the death of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and Steph Curry is unimpressed with a recent Sports Illustrated cover.

Playboy Magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner died at the age of 91 on Wednesday. The magazine released a statement saying Hefn4er died at his home of natural causes surrounded by family.

A bar in Missouri is facing criticism for a doormat that some are calling racist. The makeshift doormat shows a Marshawn “Lynch” jersey next to a Colin “Kaepernick” jersey. The jerseys are taped to the ground for people to wipe their feet on.

Golden State Warriors star, Stephen Curry, said Kaepernick’s omission for a Sports Illustrated cover featuring sports figures linking arms in solidarity is “terrible.”

It’s all in today’s Gary’s World.

