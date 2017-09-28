Twitter suspended Russia-linked accounts

Published:
FILE - This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen, in New York. Twitter announced, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, the company is laying off 336 employees, signaling CEO Jack Dorsey's resolve to slash costs while the company struggles to make money. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(KRON)  Social media company Twitter says it took action to suspend about two dozen accounts that were linked to fake, Russia-tied Facebook accounts were pushing divisive social and political issues during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The company says in a blog post that it found 22 accounts corresponding to about 450 Facebook accounts. The company says it also found an additional 179 related or linked accounts and took action on some of them that it found in violation of its rules.

Twitter shared those findings with the House and Senate intelligence committees Thursday. The committees have been investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election and how Twitter and Facebook were used to spread of misinformation and propaganda.

