SANTA CLARA (KRON) — The curfew controversy involving Levi’s Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers, and the City of Santa Clara has reached a new level on Thursday night.

The 49ers have fired back at the city with a letter that all but pulls the plug on weekday concerts.

Concerts at Levi’s are big business–and also a sore spot.

The curfew mandates that weekday events at Levi’s need to end by 10 p.m. Otherwise, there is a fine.

The issue has blown up after a request to extend the curfew for a Coldplay concert was denied by the city council.

Ed Sheeran decided to cancel his concert next year over the curfew issue.

After meetings between Niners management and the Santa Clara City Council, there still has been no firm resolution when it comes to doing something about the curfew.

So on Thursday, the 49ers, who manage the stadium, sent a letter to the stadium authority, citing the Coldplay concert as well as the cancellation by Ed Sheeran.

The team wrote:

“As was noted at public meetings over the last four months and in Mr. Mercurio’s August 29th letter, the stadium manager will not, until directed otherwise, book any future weekday concerts since it is not possible to ensure concerts end at 10:00 p.m. as this is out of line with national tours.”

So, it is a strong stance from the 49ers camp.

KRON4 has not seen a response from the City of Santa Clara.

As of Thursday, next week’s Coldplay concert will be the last weekday performance at Levi’s.

Concerts are pretty lucrative.

The 49ers have said one big show can bring in up to $800,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES