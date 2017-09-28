LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — A California teen has been ordered to stand trial on charges she was driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.

A Merced County judge made the ruling Wednesday after hearing the evidence against 19-year-old Obdulia Sanchez.

Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21 in Central California.

Authorities say she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors say Sanchez live-streamed on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands from the steering wheel.

The recording shows her after the crash, leaning over her lifeless sister.

Defense attorney Ramink Samrao says the judge’s ruling was expected and questioned the handling of key blood evidence in the case.

