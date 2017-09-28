VIDEO: Executive director gives preview of Fleet Week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Fleet Week is just around the corner and all eyes will be on the skies, as the Blue Angels return to the Bay Area, along with several other air show performers.

Fleet Week Executive Director Lewis Loeven joins Grant Lodes to discuss the event, happening Oct. 1-9.

You can catch all the action Saturday, Oct. 7 on KRON4.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES