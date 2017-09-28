VIDEO: Executive director gives preview of Fleet Week

By and Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Fleet Week is just around the corner and all eyes will be on the skies, as the Blue Angels return to the Bay Area, along with several other air show performers.

Fleet Week Executive Director Lewis Loeven joins Grant Lodes to discuss the event, happening Oct. 1-9.

You can catch all the action Saturday, Oct. 7 on KRON4.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s