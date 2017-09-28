KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KRON/CNN) — A disturbing sexual assault in Kansas City, Missouri was caught on camera and posted on social media.

In the video, you can see a man attacking a woman outside a shopping center. A security guard is on the scene.

However, he doesn’t come to the woman’s rescue.

The video has since blown up on social media.

The victim’s father admits his daughter is a drug addict and says this meet-up was to buy pills.

However, he says that’s no excuse for the security guard not to help or at least call the police.”

“I mean I’m quite sure you got a sister or an auntie,” father Michiel Morgan said. “You wouldn’t want your mother to get done like that but you stood around and laughed. There’s nothing funny about being humiliated in public in the mid-day.”

The victim is OK Thursday night.

The security guard seen in the video has been fired.

