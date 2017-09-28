VIDEO: The Candlestick Park Mural Project

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Change is happening all over San Francisco but perhaps no section of the city is being more affected than the Bayview Hunters Point area.
The developers realize the concerns of the people living there and wanted to reach out to some of the area’s younger residents by sponsoring an outreach effort called The Candlestick Mural Project.
Watch the above video to see Pam Moore’s full report.
Admission to the event is free, and it takes place at The San Francisco Shipyard.
Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/350797808692476/?active_tab=about
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DEADLY POLICE SHOOTING SHUTS DOWN EAST BAY FREEWAY
- ONE KILLED IN ROCK SLIDE AT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- POLICE: SAN JOSE SEX OFFENDER EXPOSED HIMSELF TO GIRL
- VIDEO: POLICE DRAG WOMAN OFF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT
- NEW NETFLIX, ITUNES SCAM COULD LEAVE YOU BROKE
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS