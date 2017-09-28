VIDEO: The Candlestick Park Mural Project

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Change is happening all over San Francisco but perhaps no section of the city is being more affected than the Bayview Hunters Point area.

The developers realize the concerns of the people living there and wanted to reach out to some of the area’s younger residents by sponsoring an outreach effort called The Candlestick Mural Project.

Admission to the event is free, and it takes place at The San Francisco Shipyard.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/350797808692476/?active_tab=about

