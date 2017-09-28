Warriors’ Curry slams Sports Illustrated for Kaepernick snub

Published:

(KRON) Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry says Colin Kaepernick’s omission from a Sports Illustrated cover featuring sports figures linking arms in protest solidarity is “terrible.”

The cover references the protests surrounding the national anthem ahead of NFL games last weekend.

Curry is shown in the photo illustration appearing to link arms with LeBron James and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

The anthem protests stem from Kaepernick’s decision to kneel during the “Star Spangled Banner” last season, his final one with the San Francisco 49ers.

Curry says that “if you don’t have Kaepernick front and center on that, something’s wrong.” SI executive editor Steve Cannella responded to criticism of the cover earlier this week, saying it attempted to capture “new voices” in the debate.

 

