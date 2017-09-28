MORAGA (KRON) — Antioch police have arrested a woman they say stole from elderly people at an assisted living center.

They arrested 29-year-old Antonique Bryant, of Richmond, on Tuesday and said she’s the accomplice of 30-year-old Shawn Morris of Richmond, who was arrested earlier this month.

The fraud happened in late August at the Aegis senior community in Moraga.

Police say the two suspects stole checks, credit cards, and debit cards from residents.

They don’t work at the senior community, and it’s not clear tonight how they got in.

Bryant was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez on a $655,000 warrant.

The two suspects are believed to be involved in similar elder abuse cases in Concord, Berkeley, and Marin County.

