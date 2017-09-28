Yosemite rockslide victims were English tourists

(KRON) A giant chunk of white granite broke loose from the face of a mountain-climbing mecca in Yosemite National Park, killing one person and injuring another.

The victims have been identified as man and woman from Great Britain.

At least 30 climbers were on the vertical wall of the 7,569-foot El Capitan when the huge rock hunk fell Wednesday afternoon.

From Yosemite National Park:

After the initial rockfall, Yosemite National Park Rangers and the Search and Rescue team entered the area looking for people at the base of the rockfall. Two people were found, resulting in one fatality and a serious injury. The victims, a couple visiting the park from Great Britain, were in the park to rock climb but were not climbing at the time of the initial rockfall. The male was found deceased and the female was flown out of the park with serious injuries. The National Park Service is working with the Consulate to notify family members. Until family notifications are completed, the names of the victims are not being released. All other people in the area have been accounted for and search efforts have been concluded.

John DeGrazio of YExplore Yosemite Adventures said Thursday he had just reached the summit with a group of climbers when they saw large plumes of dust rising up the vertical wall of El Capitan.

DeGrazio says he’s seen avalanches and rock falls on El Capitan in the past but that Wednesday’s rock fall was “more significant than anything I’ve seen before.”

He says climbers are aware of the risks of the sport and that granite erosion takes place on El Capitan and in the Sierra Nevada mountain range. He says El Capitan climbers have been lucky that many rock slides have not killed people.

All areas in California’s Yosemite Valley are open as of Thursday morning.

El Capitan rockslide View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials at Yosemite say a chunk of rock broke off El Capitan on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, along one of the world's most famously scaled routes at the height of climbing season. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

