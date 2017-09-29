1 man dead in shooting at San Jose apartment complex

SAN JOSE (KRON)– San Jose police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Thursday.

According to San Jose police, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of Elan Village Lane

Responding officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim. No arrests have been made, officers said.

