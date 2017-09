3.0 earthquake rattles Napa Valley

(KRON) A light 3.0 magnitude earthquake rattled the Napa Valley Friday afternoon.

KRON4’S REAL TIME EARTHQUAKE MAPS

Region: Northern California

Geographic coordinates: 38.625N, 122.385W

Magnitude: 3.0

Depth: 0 km

Universal Time (UTC): 29 Sep 2017 21:21:45

Time near the Epicenter: 29 Sep 2017 14:21:45

Local standard time in your area: 29 Sep 2017 21:21:45

Location with respect to nearby cities:

3.9 km (2.4 mi) SW of Walter Springs, California

35.3 km (21.9 mi) NE of Santa Rosa, California

37.4 km (23.2 mi) NNW of Napa, California

37.5 km (23.3 mi) N of Sonoma, California

77.7 km (48.2 mi) W of Sacramento, California

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES