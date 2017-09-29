Arrest made in Redwood High School bomb threat

(KRON) A 17 year old Tiburon senior has been arrested for making a bomb threat against Redwood High School in Larkspur on September 19.
The bomb threat forced students to evacuate classrooms as police searched the campus as a precaution.
From Central Marin Police:
Central Marin Police Authority Press Release
Student In Custody for Bomb Threat
Larkspur, CA – September 29, 2017. A Redwood High School student was arrested this morning for making a telephone bomb threat to the school last week.
On Tuesday, September 19th a message was left on the school’s anonymous tip line stating that there would be a bomb at the school that day. The call resulted in the evacuation of the school and all classes were cancelled for the remainder of the day. Central Marin Police Authority detectives have been working diligently on this case and their investigation revealed that a phone number masking program was used to leave the voice mail message. Further investigation led to the identification of the responsible party. The suspect was taken into custody at school today without incident. He is a 17-year-old senior and Tiburon resident. He was booked at Marin County Juvenile Hall on felony charges of making terrorist threats and making a bomb threat, as well as possession of a controlled substance.
There has been no evidence uncovered to suggest a link between this suspect and yesterday’s graffiti threat. The investigation into the graffiti threat case is continuing. In addition to the criminal charges, the school will be reviewing internal disciplinary penalties for the student. We want to thank Principal David Sondheim and his staff, not only for their assistance in this case, but for the strong partnership forged between the school and the police authority.
Anyone with further information about this incident or the graffiti threat case is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Sean Kerr at skerr@centralmarinpolice.org or Det. Cpl. Michael Mejia at mmejia@centralmarinpolice.org.
You may also call CMPA at 415.927.5150.
Then on Thursday of this week graffiti found inside a Redwood High bathroom stall saying there will be a school shooting on Friday, according to the school district.
School district officials said they learned about the graffiti through social media.
Police are investigating the incident, and school will be in session Friday.
Police say there is no evidence the threat is real. KRON4 News has learned police are following up on leads as to who left the graffiti.
