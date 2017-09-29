Gary’s Mailbag: You have aged since you met your wife

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

When will the National Anthem protests end? Oh yeah, quit making Colin Kaepernick out to be a hero. – Jeff

You were pretty tough on college basketball coaches. Do you think they all cheat? – Steven

Fun photo of you and your wife from 21 years ago, but you have aged. – Arch

Do you think the media will treat O.J. Simpson as a celebrity when he’s released from prison on Monday? – Richard

On the morning show, part of your bit is that you only work and go home. Alicia, is that true?



