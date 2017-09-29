Gary’s Mailbag: You have aged since you met your wife

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

  • When will the National Anthem protests end? Oh yeah, quit making Colin Kaepernick out to be a hero. – Jeff
  • You were pretty tough on college basketball coaches. Do you think they all cheat? – Steven
  • Fun photo of you and your wife from 21 years ago, but you have aged. – Arch
  • Do you think the media will treat O.J. Simpson as a celebrity when he’s released from prison on Monday? – Richard
  • On the morning show, part of your bit is that you only work and go home. Alicia, is that true?

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s