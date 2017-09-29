Governor Brown signs California affordable housing bills

(KRON) Gov. Jerry Brown has signed 15 bills to provide more money for affordable housing and streamline regulations that can stifle construction.

A long list of lawmakers and housing advocates lined up to cheer the legislation as a game-changer in California’s quest to provide enough housing at reasonable prices. But all say the issue is far from solved.

The $4 billion housing bond that serves as the key funding mechanism of the bills still needs approval from voters next year.

Brown says at the signing ceremony Friday in San Francisco that more work will need to be done in future legislative sessions to fully tackle the problem. California lacks an estimated 1.5 million affordable rental units compared to demand.

