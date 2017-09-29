Man shoots mother-in-law while trying to kill snake

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Wednesday, a woman was shot in the ankle at a Conway home while a family member was trying to shoot and kill a snake, a report from Horry County police says.

When law enforcement arrived, the victim adamantly told officers the shooting was an accident before she was driven to the hospital.

The victim’s daughter told investigators that the victim was trying to leave the house when she found a snake on the front steps and was too scared to leave.

The woman’s daughter and son-in-law grabbed a shovel and a golf club to push the snake away, and it instead retreated under the steps. The son and law tried to kill the reptile with the shovel, but was unable to do so.

The man was laying on the ground under the steps and told everyone not to move while he tried to shoot the animal. When he fired, the victim yelled out in pain after the round went through the steps and into her leg.

The victim told police she was stepping off the steps when the man told everyone not to move, but it was too late.

According to the incident report, medical staff say the bullet went through her left ankle area without causing any major damage.

