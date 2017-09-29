New California law allows schools to donate leftovers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tons of food thrown out each week by California schools can now go to food banks.
Gov. Jerry Brown this week signed a bill allowing campuses to donate food that students got on their trays but didn’t eat. That includes untouched fruit and unopened packages.
The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2hCOe1b ) says the Los Angeles Unified School District pushed for the measure.
The paper says kids in the nation’s second-largest school district throw out about $100,000 worth of uneaten food each day. That works out to about 600 tons of organic waste daily.
