PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are looking for two robbery suspects who attacked a woman outside of her home.

It happened Wednesday night around 11 p.m. on Bryant Street near El Dorado Avenue.

Police say the woman, in her 60s, was unloading her car at the home of a relative when two men approached her.

And without saying anything to her, they began to punch her in the stomach, pushed her to the ground, snatched her purse, and then took off on bicycles.

The purse had her wallet, several pieces of jewelry, and other personal items.

The male relative heard the woman’s screams and tried chasing after the suspects before falling.

Officers say the men rode off on bikes and have not yet been located.

The woman is expected to be OK but she did suffer minor injuries.

“The victim suffered a minor bruise to her knee and discomfort from the punch to her stomach. The pursuing family member suffered abrasions to his legs and arms,” police said in a press release.

The suspects were last seen riding south on Bryant Street.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, and wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, and a black backpack.

The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and wearing dark clothes.

