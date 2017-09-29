ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — KRON4 has learned that a Rohnert Park mom charged in a crash that killed her two daughters had drugs in her system at the time.
Alejandra Hernandez-Ruiz tested positive for meth and marijuana, but not at levels considered to be impairing.
She is now out of jail after a judge approved her release to undergo treatment for cancer.
Hernandez-Ruiz has pleaded not guilty to charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license.
Her two daughters drowned last August after her car crashed into the Petaluma River
Hernandez-Ruiz is not being charged with DUI, but she is banned from driving and is due back in court on Oct. 3.
