San Rafael police arrest 15-year-old sexual battery suspect

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)– This week San Rafael police arrested a 15-year-old sexual battery suspect who is accused of attacking a woman near a park.

According to police, the alleged attack happened on June 18 around 10:50 a.m. on a path behind Pickleweed Park and again on the path near Target.

Officers, with the help of the victim, created a composite sketch that was distributed throughout the community.

Police said during the week of Sept. 24, they received several leads regarding the identity of the suspect.

Further investigation led police to a 15-year-old boy who matched the suspect description and lived in the neighborhood where the attack occurred, authorities said.

He was arrested and booked for sexual battery.

