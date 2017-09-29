Stores offer freebies, discounts for National Coffee Day

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WATE) – Friday, September 29, marks National Coffee Day and a number of coffee and doughnut shops are offering discounts and freebies for the occasion.

  • Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend. Find a participating location.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee
  • McDonald’s: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app
  • Keurig: Get 20 percent off all pods and bagged coffee bought at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE
  • Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations.
  • Einstein’s Bagels: Free cup of regular coffee, no purchase necessary

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s