Stores offer freebies, discounts for National Coffee Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WATE) – Friday, September 29, marks National Coffee Day and a number of coffee and doughnut shops are offering discounts and freebies for the occasion.
- Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend. Find a participating location.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee
- McDonald’s: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app
- Keurig: Get 20 percent off all pods and bagged coffee bought at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE
- Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations.
- Einstein’s Bagels: Free cup of regular coffee, no purchase necessary
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED IN GIRL’S BATHROOM
- BART COMMUTER SAYS HE URINATES ON TRAINS
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: CRACKDOWN ON DRIVERS
- ROCK SLIDES HIT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- EAST BAY FAMILY OUTRAGED AFTER DAUGHTER BEAT UP AT SCHOOL
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS