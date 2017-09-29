Stores offer freebies, discounts for National Coffee Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/WATE) – Friday, September 29, marks National Coffee Day and a number of coffee and doughnut shops are offering discounts and freebies for the occasion.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend. Find a participating location.

Get a free hot brewed coffee or small iced premium blend all weekend. Find a participating location. Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee

Get a free medium hot coffee when you buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee McDonald’s: Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app

Get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations, or a free medium McCafe with any purchase in the McDonald’s app Keurig: Get 20 percent off all pods and bagged coffee bought at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE

Get 20 percent off all pods and bagged coffee bought at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations.

Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations. Einstein’s Bagels: Free cup of regular coffee, no purchase necessary

