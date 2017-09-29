ANTELOPE (KTXL) — A burglar attacked a 14-year-old boy who interrupted a home break-in Thursday in Antelope.

“I was terrified,” said Cathy Friedman, whose kids were attacked by the burglar. “I was worried that my kids were going to be injured when I got there, dead when I got there, I didn’t know.”

Friedman had just gotten to work after dropping her kids off at her home on Redwater Street in Antelope when her daughter called to say a burglar attacked her 14-year-old son.

“All she was screaming was somebody in the house and that he was hurting my son and that she was in the room,” Friedman said.

Friedman’s son wasn’t going to let anything happen to his sister.

“It basically started where my sister was in the kitchen, he comes through the front door,” said Friedman’s son while demonstrating what happened.

That’s when his 12-year-old sister went to see who had just walked inside.

“So, she peeked around the corner and she saw a man in the bedroom,” Friedman said.

The 12-year-old then ran to tell her brother in his room.

“We see him run into my sister’s room here, and he closes the door behind him,” Friendman’s son told FOX40.

Then the suspect attacked.

“As I turn to my sister and say, “Call the cops,” he comes through the door, pushes me into the wall here, bursts through and that’s when I start following him all the way down the street,” the brother said.

A neighbor’s surveillance system captured the suspect getting away.

Inside the home, the suspect stole jewelry and several wallets from Friedman’s family. Still, the mother said she didn’t care about the material goods. Instead, she was upset the suspect took something more valuable.

“It isn’t about the money, it’s about violating our home,” Friedman said. “This is our safe haven, this is where we feel safe, and now we don’t feel safe here.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports a CHP aircraft responded to the call and they had deputies on the ground within ten minutes.

Officials are also looking into the possibility that the break-in is related to another armed robbery that happened on the same day in Antelope.

