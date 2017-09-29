CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KRON/CNN) — There were scary moments for two workers in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Firefighters had to rescue the pair from the top of a cell tower.
Police say one of the workers lost consciousness from a medical issue, and his co-workers could not bring him down.
It happened Thursday night.
That’s when firefighters arrived to help rescue them all.
Authorities say the workers were sub-contractors doing maintenance on the tower.
The unconscious worker was hospitalized for treatment and is feeling better Friday night.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED IN GIRL’S BATHROOM
- BART COMMUTER SAYS HE URINATES ON TRAINS
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: CRACKDOWN ON DRIVERS
- ROCK SLIDES HIT YOSEMITE’S EL CAPITAN
- EAST BAY FAMILY OUTRAGED AFTER DAUGHTER BEAT UP AT SCHOOL
- POLICE: TEEN CAUGHT HAVING SEX WITH WIENER DOG, AGAIN
- SF FLEET WEEK 2017: SCHEDULE OF EVENTS