VIDEO: 2 workers rescued from top of North Carolina cell tower

By and Published:

 

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (KRON/CNN) — There were scary moments for two workers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Firefighters had to rescue the pair from the top of a cell tower.

Police say one of the workers lost consciousness from a medical issue, and his co-workers could not bring him down.

It happened Thursday night.

That’s when firefighters arrived to help rescue them all.

Authorities say the workers were sub-contractors doing maintenance on the tower.

The unconscious worker was hospitalized for treatment and is feeling better Friday night.

