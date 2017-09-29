VIDEO: Can medical marijuana be used to treat pets?

DENVER, Colorado (KRON/CNN) — Although many states have legalized medical marijuana, there are still legal questions surrounding the drug, including–can it be prescribed to treat pets?

Now, researchers in Colorado are looking at the possibility.

A research team at Colorado State University is studying how a compound in marijuana can help pets.

It is called CBD, and it is the non-psychoactive cannabis compound found in marijuana.

The lead veterinarian researcher is looking at CBD’s effectiveness in treating arthritis and epilepsy.

Other vets have also claimed success using it to treat pain too.

One pet owner says the treatment is working for her dog Tucker who suffers from arthritis.

Tucker is moving around well, but at one point, his owner says he did not want to go on walks.

The research team members say they are hopeful but add pet owners should remain cautious about CBD for dogs because more research is needed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES