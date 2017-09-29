VIDEO: Golden State Warriors unveil new Nike jerseys

OAKLAND (KRON) — Ahead of the start of the new season, the Golden State Warriors are releasing a new jersey.

The team will now be wearing Nike jerseys, instead of Adidas.

The uniforms will have a new badge and new technology.

Fans will be able to download an app, scan their jersey with a smartphone, and automatically see game stats, player information, highlights, and more.

“It’s a lot better than the old stuff,” Warriors fan Charles Henry said. “I think the new jerseys are really neat. I think it’s cool that you can use your phone to look at information and stuff.”

The Warriors will wear these new Nike jerseys Saturday, and they will be available for the fans all season starting at $110.

