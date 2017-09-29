VIDEO: Golden State Warriors unveil new Nike jerseys

By Published:

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Ahead of the start of the new season, the Golden State Warriors are releasing a new jersey.

The team will now be wearing Nike jerseys, instead of Adidas.

The uniforms will have a new badge and new technology.

Fans will be able to download an app, scan their jersey with a smartphone, and automatically see game stats, player information, highlights, and more.

“It’s a lot better than the old stuff,” Warriors fan Charles Henry said. “I think the new jerseys are really neat. I think it’s cool that you can use your phone to look at information and stuff.”

The Warriors will wear these new Nike jerseys Saturday, and they will be available for the fans all season starting at $110.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s