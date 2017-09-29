DETROIT (KRON/CNN) — A Michigan mother is facing a big choice–vaccinate her 9-year-old son or go to jail.

A judge is giving Rebecca Bredow until next Wednesday to get it done.

Bredow says when her son was little, she and her former husband agreed to space out his vaccines.

But now, her former husband has changed his mind and wants the child to be vaccinated.

The mother says now it has become a battle in court.

“I feel angry,” Bredow said. “I feel backed into a corner. I feel like my rights as a parent have been taken away. Why automatically side with the father that wants the vaccines? What about my choice as a mother? I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in than giving into something I strongly don’t believe in.”

It is not clear how long the mother would be in jail if she chooses not to vaccinate her son.

