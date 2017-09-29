PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested in a police sting after allegedly selling stolen Disneyland tickets to a Portland mom.

After buying tickets for herself and her daughter through Craigslist for $150 each, the woman arrived at the front gates of Disneyland to learn they were stolen. She was forced to buy new tickets to the park and reported the issue to police when she returned to Portland.

“I’m not sure exactly how many days she ended up going to the park, but she was out a substantial amount of money,” Sgt. Chris Burley said.

Police found the ad on Craigslist and set up a transaction, where an undercover police officer met suspect Michael McCrobie, 39, and took him into custody.

McCrobie was charged with first-degree theft by deception, deception, 2 counts of felony computer crime and first-degree attempted theft by deception.

During his interview with detectives, McCrobie said he was selling a total of 22 tickets online with his Craigslist ad and so far 12 have been accounted for. Police warned that if you present non-legitimate tickets at Disneyland, you might be turned away or even questioned by park staff.

Detectives believe there may be other people in the Portland area who unknowingly bought stolen tickets from McCrobie. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim should call 503.823.4800.

“There is a possibility they are not legitimate tickets and we would like to be able to contact those victims and get their statements,” Burley said. “We encourage people in a moment of excitement about being able to go somewhere to maybe check with a friend and just get a second opinion.”

