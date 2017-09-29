Whole Foods customer credit card data hacked

FILE - In this Monday, July 29, 2013, file photo, produce is placed on a Whole Foods paper bag in Andover, Mass. Grocery chain Whole Foods is cutting about 1,500 jobs, or 1.6 percent of its workforce, over the next eight weeks as it looks to lower prices and keep up with competition, the company announced Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Whole Foods says the credit and debit card information of customers who bought meals or drinks at its in-store restaurants or bars were exposed to hackers.

The grocer, which was recently acquired by Seattle-based online retailer Amazon.com Inc., says the data breach did not affect its main checkout registers or any Amazon.com shoppers.

Whole Foods did not say which of its 470 stores were affected, and a spokeswoman declined to answer any questions. The Whole Food stores that do have in-store restaurants and bars tend to be in or near cities.

Whole Foods says it is investigating the hack.

