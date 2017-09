World Series MVP named in honor of Willie Mays

(KRON) Giants great Willie Mays now has a post season award named in his honor.

The World Series MVP award is now the Willie Mays MVP award.

Mays helped the Giants to their championship in 1954 in New York.

63 years ago, he made “The Catch.” Now, @MLB has renamed the #WorldSeries MVP Award in honor of Willie Mays. https://t.co/6ehvMaWRyP pic.twitter.com/cFh8jPZSwf — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2017

