2 women killed in fatal collision on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland that killed two women Saturday morning.

According to CHP, around 4:15 a.m. they received reports of a dark sedan traveling the wrong way on northbound I-880 and without its headlights on.

About five minutes later, the wrong way driver slammed head-on into another vehicle traveling in the right direction.

Both drivers were women and died at the scene, CHP said.

There were no passengers in the vehicles.

CHP is still investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

