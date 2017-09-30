Bay Area residents help storm-ravaged Puerto Rico

By and Published:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– From nurses to construction workers, Bay Area residents are stepping up in a major way to provide aid to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

More than 300 people are going on a mission to provide those on the island with the help they desperately need.

Nearly 3 million people in Puerto Rico are without power and running out of food, clean water, and medications.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal reported from Oakland where native Puerto Ricans stood curbside collecting donations to help with relief efforts.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s