Bay Area residents help storm-ravaged Puerto Rico



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– From nurses to construction workers, Bay Area residents are stepping up in a major way to provide aid to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

More than 300 people are going on a mission to provide those on the island with the help they desperately need.

Nearly 3 million people in Puerto Rico are without power and running out of food, clean water, and medications.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal reported from Oakland where native Puerto Ricans stood curbside collecting donations to help with relief efforts.



WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES