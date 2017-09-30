Hillsborough police nab suspected mail thief

HILLSBOROUGH (KRON)–On Thursday Hillsborough police arrested the woman they believe is linked to several mail thefts.

According to the Hillsborough Police Department, on Aug. 21 the department received a report of a mail theft from two residences on Downey Way.

One witness was able to provide officers with a partial license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle.

Another witness who lives in the area captured surveillance video of the suspect and vehicle she was traveling in.

Following an extensive investigation, on Thursday police responded to a residence in Castro Valley and found 33-year-old Chanel Padilla at the home.

A probation search of her vehicle and room were conducted. Officers recovered stolen mail from Hillsborough and throughout the bay area.

Officers said they found personal information including financial documents, government identification, and social security numbers belonging to other people.

Padilla was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

