Kentucky hospital sees 6 sets of twins born in 1 week

PADUCAH, Ky. (WFLA/WPSD) – If you think you had a busy week, check out the nursey at one Kentucky hospital.
Six sets of twins were born at a hospital in Paducah, setting a record.
Four boys and eight girls were born this week.
All the babies are doing well and their parents feel like they’re part of an exclusive club.
The nurses who work at the hospital describe the week as “a little chaotic.”
“But it’s exciting. It’s exciting for us to get to experience that with families and the families getting that joy as well. So, everybody gets the opportunity to be double-blessed,” said nurse Morgan Demyer.
