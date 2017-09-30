Man, woman gunned down in San Francisco’s Dolores Heights



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– A man and woman were shot to death Saturday morning in San Francisco’s Dolores Heights neighborhood.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, they received a call around 9:31 a.m. from a bystander about a suspicious car near the intersection of Rayburn and 21st Street.

Responding officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid and called for ambulances, but both the man and woman died at the scene.

Police went door to door in the neighborhood looking for witnesses and information surrounding the deaths.

A car seat was found in the back seat and officers are checking with Child Protective Services to determine where a there is child connected to the victims.

Police have yet to determine whether the shooter was one of the people in the car or the relationship between the two.

