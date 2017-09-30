MISSING: 9-year-old girl out of Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)– The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office hopes the public can help locate a 9-year-old girl out of Hayward who went missing Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Samantha Hernandez was last seen around 2:50 p.m.

Hernandez was playing outside in front of a nail salon at 21003 Mission Boulevard while her mother was being serviced.

Hernandez has short black hair in a ponytail and was wearing a black t-shirt and black leggings with sparkles on them.

Anyone who locates her is urged to call the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office at 510-667-7721.

