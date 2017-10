Pedestrian struck, killed by CHP vehicle on Hwy 1 in Half Moon Bay

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON)– A California Highway Patrol vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay Saturday night.

According to CHP, the crash happened around 8:24 p.m. between Capistrano Road and Coronado Street.

Part of the highway will be closed for 6 to 8 hours and traffic is being diverted.

Investigators are at the scene.

