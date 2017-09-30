White House in direct contact with North Korea over nuclear weapons

BEIJING (KRON) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Saturday for a calming of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but said it was incumbent on North Korea to halt its missile launches.

Tillerson said said that the United States is talking directly with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program.

“I think the most immediate action that we need is to calm things down,” Tillerson told reporters. “They’re a little overheated right now. And I think we need to calm them down first.”

Asked whether that should apply to recent pointed remarks from President Donald Trump, Tillerson replied: “I think the whole situation is a bit overheated right now. I think everyone would like for it to calm down.

“Obviously it would help if North Korea would stop firing off missiles. That would calm things down a lot,” Tillerson said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES