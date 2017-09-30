White House in direct contact with North Korea over nuclear weapons

Published:
Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump
FILE - This combination of photos show North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on April 29, 2017. Threatening language between the U.S. and North Korea is flaring. After Trump vowed to respond with “fire and fury” if Pyongyang continued to threaten the U.S., the North’s military said it is finalizing a plan to fire four midrange missiles to hit waters near the strategic U.S. territory of Guam. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, Pablo Martinez Monsivais, Files)

BEIJING (KRON) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Saturday for a calming of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but said it was incumbent on North Korea to halt its missile launches.

Tillerson said said that the United States is talking directly with North Korea about its nuclear weapons program.

“I think the most immediate action that we need is to calm things down,” Tillerson told reporters. “They’re a little overheated right now. And I think we need to calm them down first.”

Asked whether that should apply to recent pointed remarks from President Donald Trump, Tillerson replied: “I think the whole situation is a bit overheated right now. I think everyone would like for it to calm down.

“Obviously it would help if North Korea would stop firing off missiles. That would calm things down a lot,” Tillerson said.

