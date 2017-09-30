Yosemite climber killed protecting wife from rock slide

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper is reporting that the Welsh climber killed by falling rock in Yosemite National Park this week died while trying to shield his wife.

The Times says Andrew Foster’s wife, Lucy, told her husband’s aunt that he jumped to cover her as tons of rock came cascading Wednesday down the face of El Capitan, a 3,600-foot granite monolith that attracts climbers from around the world.

In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, photo provided by Dakota Snider, photographer and Yosemite resident, a woman is carried into a helicopter after being rescued off El Capitan following a major rock fall in Yosemite National Park, Calif. All areas in California’s Yosemite Valley are open Thursday, a day after the fatal rock fall. (Dakota Snider via AP)

Gillian Stephens, in an interview with the Times published Saturday, says Lucy Foster told her: “Andrew saved my life. He dived on top of me as soon as he could see what was going to happen. He saved my life.”

The couple, who lived in Cardiff, Wales, described their love of the outdoors in a blog, Cam and Bear.

