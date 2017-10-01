49ers come up short again in 18-15 OT loss to Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham, right, is hit by San Francisco 49ers free safety Jaquiski Tartt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) The San Francisco 49ers finally mustered up a pass rush, doubling their season sack total in one game while putting constant pressure on Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer.

But the 49ers still can’t score touchdowns, still can’t stop teams when they need it most and still can’t find a way to win a game.

Unable to close out a game for the third straight week, the 49ers remained winless after allowing Palmer to pick his way down the field and find Larry Fitzgerald on an 19-yard touchdown that gave the Cardinals an ugly, 18-15 victory on Sunday.

