California investor sends $10 million, planes to Puerto Rico

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A California investor chartered planes to take cargo from Florida to Puerto Rico as part of his $10 million donation to help the hurricane-ravaged island.
Orlando Bravo chartered the planes Saturday to take goods from Fort Lauderdale to Puerto Rico, which is struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The Category 4 storm tore across the island on Sept. 20 with winds of 155 mph, leaving millions without power and many cities and towns isolated.
Bravo said that that through efficient use of capital, supply chain expertise and knowledge of the local communities where he grew up, he believed he could have a significant impact on the recovery.
