California investor sends $10 million, planes to Puerto Rico

Downed power lines and debris are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Governor Ricardo Rossello and Resident Commissioner Jennifer Gonzalez, the island’s representative in Congress, have said they intend to seek more than a billion in federal assistance and they have praised the response to the disaster by President Donald Trump, who plans to visit Puerto Rico next week, as well as FEMA Administrator Brock Long. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A California investor chartered planes to take cargo from Florida to Puerto Rico as part of his $10 million donation to help the hurricane-ravaged island.

Orlando Bravo chartered the planes Saturday to take goods from Fort Lauderdale to Puerto Rico, which is struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The Category 4 storm tore across the island on Sept. 20 with winds of 155 mph, leaving millions without power and many cities and towns isolated.

Bravo said that that through efficient use of capital, supply chain expertise and knowledge of the local communities where he grew up, he believed he could have a significant impact on the recovery.

