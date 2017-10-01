CHP: 1 victim identified in deadly I-880 crash in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — One of two people killed in a crash Saturday on Interstate 880 in Oakland has been identified, according to California Highway Patrol.

Sunday CHP reported that 26-year-old Joel Hutchinson of Oakland was killed in the collision.

Around 4:15 a.m. Saturday officers responded to reports of a dark sedan traveling the wrong way on northbound I-880 without its headlights on, CHP said.

About five minutes later, the wrong way driver slammed head-on into another vehicle traveling in the right direction.

Both drivers died at the scene, according to CHP.

Authorities say there were no passengers in either car.

CHP is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

