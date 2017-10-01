CHP patrol car strikes, kills 74-year-old pedestrian in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was hit and killed by a California Highway Patrol car in Redwood City Saturday night, according to CHP.
Around 8:24 p.m. Redwood City CHP units responded to the accident on Highway 1 south of Capistrano Rd.
“It appears the CHP vehicle was traveling northbound on SR-1 when it collided with a 74-year-old Filipino male pedestrian,” CHP said.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries as a result of this collision, and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Highway 1 was closed in both directions for about four hours during the on-scene investigation.
If you have any information on this collision please contact Officer Kurtis Waldschmidt at (650) 369-6261.
